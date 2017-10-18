Copy Kourtney Kardashian's Winning Fall Style With These Affordable Deals

We've said it once, we'll say it again. Kourtney Kardashian might be the best dressed Kardashian. Have you been keeping up with her street-style outfits? We have. Yesterday, the 38-year-old mother of three stunned in a combination of gingham and checkered pieces, and we're already thinking of ways to recreate the look this weekend.

Kardashian's stylist Dani Michelle completely nailed this fall outfit with help from a $250 Isabel Marant Étoile skirt. If you haven't noticed, plaid items are one of the biggest trends this season. The ladies kept the prints coming by adding a checked Stella McCartney bolero ($725; nordstrom.com). We love a great print-on-print ensemble, and this look was perfectly balanced with a black corset by Alexander McQueen ($733; net-a-porter.com) and topped off with the cutest, miniature Hermes bag, leather boots, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The best part: You can totally channel Kourt's impeccable style without asking your parents for a loan. We've found some look-alike pieces that will give you that same cool-girl vibe, and they are all below.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own