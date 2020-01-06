You Probably Missed It, But This $22 Fashion Must-Have Was a Big Part of the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

I know all of the glamorous gowns usually get all of the attention, but what's underneath those glitzy red-carpet dresses is just as important.

Why? Well, the wrong undergarments can instantly turn a winning outfit into an I'm-going-to-regret-this-for-the-rest-of-my-life moment. Can you imagine wearing a custom designed dress that fits like a glove, but then having to deal with ill-fitting panties bunching up after every step? The last thing a celebrity needs is for a camera guy to catch them picking a wedgie. But, of course, their talented stylists plan every single detail of their looks to perfection, including their no-show underwear.

Last night at the Golden Globes, Commando's smooth panties seemed to be a hit. "I’m not wearing SKIMS or anything," Kaitlyn Dever exclusively told InStyle on the red carpet. "I'm just wearing the Commando underwear, which are the best thing to have happened to us in this world. I swear to god, I love them so much."

Image zoom austin_goswick/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, also tagged the brand in an Instagram post that showed off the actress' flawless red carpet look. Plus, moments before the big night, Jeanann Williams — who styled Naomi Watts, Leslie Bibb, and Karen Pittman for the show — shared an image of the Commando thong and top hats (a.k.a. nipple covers).

Personally, I understand the obsession with Commando thongs. I have a few pairs in my underwear drawer, too. They're an outfit-saver for those moments when I want to wear a silky dress or my favorite white jeans, and I have yet to come across a no-show panty that's as smooth and comfortable as these.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $22; nordstrom.com.

- With reporting by Brandi Fowler.