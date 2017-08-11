Cute, Comfortable Walking Shoes That Are Perfect for Fall

As the temperatures start to drop, we're sadly going to have give our open-toes sandals a break. Luckily, there are a ton of flats that will keep your feet covered throughout the fall. Not only are the shoes super comfortable, there are also gorgeous styles all over the internet. Think embellished ballet slippers and metallic mule that will take any outfit to the next level.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

What we love the most about stylish flats: You can throw them on with just about anything, from a polished suit to a casual T-shirt and jean moment. The outfit combinations are endless. Get all of the comfortable, yet cute shoe inspiration you're going to need this fall in our round up below.