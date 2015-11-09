5 Reasons to Swap Your Black Leather Jacket for a Colorful One

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Nov 09, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Fashion editors may have varying opinions on what items are truly considered "must-haves," but none will argue about the quintessential black leather jacket. It transcends seasons and trends and universally matches with every outfit imaginable. Convenient? Yes. But to avoid getting stuck in a style rut, try alternating with a bright option for a pop of color. Shop our favorite picks below, from luxe fire engine-red to faux suede forest green.

1 of 5 Courtesy

The Arrivals

$485; thearrivals.com

2 of 5 Courtesy

Acne Studios

$1,600; acnestudios.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

Doma

$598; shop.doma-leather.com

4 of 5 Courtesy

Zara 

$149; zara.com

5 of 5 Courtesy

Saint Laurent

$4,990; kirnazabete.com

