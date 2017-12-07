Here's Your Last Chance to Shop The Iconic Parisian Store That Fashion Girls Can't Get Enough Of

The time has come to bid a final farewell to the iconic Parisian concept store Colette. After 20 amazing years showcasing the biggest fashion trends, the beloved brand announced last summer that it would sadly close its doors on December 20th.

The cult retailer is best known for pushing the retail envelope by selling a mix between high-end, luxury brands alongside emerging designers, art books, as well as technology gadgets all under one roof of Rue Saint-Honoré.

But we're wiping our tears and celebrating the iconic Paris boutique with help from New York’s ever-changing concept store STORY. Both companies have teamed up to launch an edited collection of gift items that are très chic. This is the first and unfortunately last time Colette merchandise will be sold outside of its Paris boutique. But there are so many goodies to grab—like cool-girl shirts, elegant candles, and soon-to-be legendary Colette shopping bags.

In a press statement, Colette’s founder, Sarah Andelman shared how a mutual admiration and respect led to the long overdue STORY x Colette collaboration. "I always loved to visit STORY in NYC, I love the location near the High Line, I love the fact [that the merchandise] is different each time we go, and I love the assortment of fun products."

On December 7th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET, get ready to celebrate the exciting launch at STORY. We can already tell it will be a good one with artist Jeremyville in attendance to sign his “Jeremyville at Colette” book.