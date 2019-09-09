Rodarte and Cole Haan Made the Fanciest-Looking Boots — and They’re Actually Comfortable

Image zoom icon

If you love the dreamy, high-fashion designs by Rodarte, but also love the comfort (and function) of Cole Haan's accessories, you are in luck. Rodarte and Cole Haan's Grand Ambition collaboration officially launched on September 9, and it's filled with beautifully designed handbags and shoes that can easily elevate your everyday style.

"The ethos of Cole Haan speaks to everything that we do," Kate Mulleavy, co-founding designer of Rodarte, explains in a statement. "When you're designing it's always about innovating and trying to think outside the box to create something new and create a dream that you take people into."

There are pumps, boots, and slip-on sneakers layered in lace and moc-croc finishes. More is always, well, more when we're talking Rodarte, so you'll also find some of the pink, red, black, and white designs embellished with spikes.

It might sound fancy and too hard to walk in, but remember this is a collaboration with Cole Haan. Some of the designs have cushion foam on the footbeds and extra padding on the outer soles, meaning you could stand on your feet all day and not have to worry about aches and pain.

"We wanted to collaborate with Cole Haan because they are such an innovative company that really values the same things we do in terms of design and pushing the boundaries of what is expected in the landscape of fashion," says Laura Mulleavy. "We were really impressed by the level of innovation that Cole Haan infuses into their product in order to deliver unparalleled comfort."

Prices for the shoes start at $170 and go up to $240, while the bags are a bit more of an investment, starting at $248 and maxing out at $398.

Shop Now: Cole Haan x Rodarte Pump, $200; colehaan.com. Cole Haan x Rodarte Shootie, $200; colehaan.com.

Shop Now: Cole Haan x Rodarte Soft Satchel, $358; colehaan.com.

Shop Now: Cole Haan x Rodarte Circle Bag, $258; colehaan.com.

Shop Now: Cole Haan x Rodarte Circle Bag, $258; colehaan.com.

Shop Now: Cole Haan x Rodarte Pump, $200; colehaan.com.

Shop Now: Cole Haan x Rodarte Circle Bag, $258; colehaan.com. Cole Haan x Rodarte Pump, $200; colehaan.com.

Shop Now: Cole Haan x Rodarte Slip-on Sneaker, $190; colehaan.com.

Shop Now: Cole Haan x Rodarte Soft Satchel, $358; colehaan.com.