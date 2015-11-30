12 Fabulous Coats to Wear to a Winter Wedding 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Priya Rao
Nov 30, 2015 @ 6:00 pm

Dressing for a winter wedding takes a little bit more planning (and imagination) than a summer soirée. Not only do you have to trade breezy fabrics and colors for those that are more seasonally appropriate—think luxe jacquards and jewel tones—you have to find a topper that adds to your overall look (that means leaving the puffers, chunky sweaters, and leather jackets at home).

A fabulous coat will not only shine as you transition from outdoors to indoors, but it will also add a level of modesty for more conservative venues. Now, we understand that this might be a perplexing shopping expedition, so we rounded up 12 of the most gorgeous coats perfect for any winter wedding, from today until March.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Harris Wharf London

This short-sleeve fuchsia number will certainly stand out in a sea of black.

$345; farfetch.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

By Malene Birger     

A slim-fit belted robe coat adds definition to your waist.

$487; net-a-porter.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

Maje 

Nothing says 'holiday' like a red topper. This one features two large patch pockets, making it easy to carry a lipstick or two.

$815; maje.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Tory Burch

An oxblood number looks extra festive with white embellishment. 

$357; toryburch.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

Reiss

This dusty rose faux-fur chubby is the ultimate in luxe accouterments.

$660; reiss.com 

6 of 12 Courtesy

Ted Baker London

With its cocoon shape and leopard spots, this coat makes an elegant fashion statement.

$274; tedbaker.com 

7 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

This baby blue wrap coat is the perfect topper for gray, blue, or black dresses.

$435; topshop.com 

8 of 12 Courtesy

J. Crew

A smattering of sparkles makes this gray coat shine. 

$1,695; jcrew.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

Mango

Crafted from 100-percent lamb hair, this black jacket can easily work for a winter wedding or a New Year's Eve fête.

$580; mango.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Zara

Layer this jacquard style over an evening gown for maximum drama.

$169; zara.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Cos

This collarless peach style begs for a cozy faux fur stole and a slip dress. 

$250; cosstores.com 

12 of 12 Courtesy

& Other Stories

Concealed snap buttons make this wool-blend coat look extra dressy. 

$275; stories.com

