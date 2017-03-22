Denim and Diamonds: Get the Coachella Look

Shine bright like a diamond—just like the young legend herself, Rihanna. Taking major fashion inspiration from Riri, we're showing you how denim and "diamonds" can be a statement look for your musical adventures. Part western inspired, part hip hop influence, give denim some glimmer with Swarovski crystal embellishments and more. Have glitter boots in your closet? Break them out and throw on overalls! Try pairing a crystal choker with a tank top and denim shorts. The most important lesson here is to have fun. Check out our selects for denim-and-diamond looks to try this music festival season.

