The Club Monaco Sale Legit Has Items For Spring

Get excited because Club Monaco's sale section is flooded with amazing finds. And we're not just talking about leftover winter essentials—like coats and boots—that you can't stand looking at anymore. There are tons of pieces you can wear throughout spring.

Thanks to a special offer, you can save even more from February 15 through February 20 if you spend $200 or more. Once your total hits $200, Club Monaco will take 25 percent off of your purchase. The best part: The discount isn't limited to only the sale section. So go crazy! Grab some new pieces from the site and mix them with the best from the sale. All you need is this trusty promo code REFRESH.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 States That Don't Have Sales Taxes

Overwhelmed by the options? Check out what we're adding to our carts from Club Monaco's sale, below.