Get the Look: '70s-Inspired

Limit yourself to one throw-back piece per outfit or risk looking kitschy. Temper a breezy A-line skirt by tucking in a threadbare white T-shirt, or update blanket-striped pants with a crisp button-up. Hesitant to go full-on fringe? Let your bag do all the swinging. Tap into suede's airier nature by playing peekaboo—knee-high gladiators and a laser-cut shift reveal just enough skin.

Runway inspiration (L-R): Gucci, Dries Van Noten, Prada, Louis Vuitton