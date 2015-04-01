Shop the Spring Fashion Trend: Grown-Up Gingham

Getty Images (3); Indigtalimages.com
Alexandra DeRosa
Apr 01, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

As the spring collections debuted all around the world last September, a sense of excitement grew around the sexy gingham pieces that popped up in one collection after another. Each piece resulted in a thrilling "there it is a again!" moment.

At Altuzarra (above, left), the look was sexy; at Bottega Venetta (above, center left) it was innocent; at Diane von Furstenberg (above, center right) the ensemble was playful and flirty; and at Michael Kors (above, right) it was all-American down-to-earth glam. Even though the print has a traditionally girlish roots and a youthful edge, the season's offerings showed how the gridlike pattern is completely appropriate for grown-ups.

RELATED: Thalia Sodi Launches Line for Macy's: Your First Look at the Leopard Print-Filled Collection

What helped to make the trend feel more sophisticated were the ladylike silhouettes, like tailored blouses and blazers, dresses with hourglass shapes, and pencil skirts with up-to-there slits. And the prints—which can have sweet, picnic-y vibes—felt updated due to refreshing color combos like nude and white, though there was room for the classic blue-and-black and black-and-white combinations.

To work the trend in your wardrobe, try it in small doses—head-to-toe gingham can be tricky and overwhelming. For finishing touches, accent the print with neutral tones and structured accessories. Ready to shop? Click ahead.

PHOTOS: Get the Look: Gingham

1 of 13

How to wear it

This dense, gridlike print can be tricky. For pattern play, stick with something equally graphic, like bold stripes (in a matching color), or pick a pattern featuring plenty of white space so the print won't look too busy. Not a girlie girl? Channel Brigitte Bardot and make a curve-hugging dress with a low V-neck and high slit your go-to. 

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors

2 of 13 Time Inc Digital Studios

Polo Ralph Lauren

$298; ralphlauren.com

3 of 13 Time Inc Digital Studios

Richard Nicoll

$660; richardnicoll.com for info

4 of 13 Time Inc Digital Studios

Diane von Furstenberg

$375; dvf.com

5 of 13 Courtesy

Intermix

$225; intermixonline.com

6 of 13 Courtesy

Michael Kors

$575; michaelkors.com

7 of 13 Courtesy

Sportmax

$610; matchesfashion.com

8 of 13 Time Inc Digital Studios

Nili Lotan

$209; nililotan.com

9 of 13 Time Inc Digital Studios

Creatures of the Wind

$695; shopbop.com

10 of 13 Time Inc Digital Studios

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$258; saksfifthavenue.com

11 of 13 Courtesy

Uniqlo

$30; uniqlo.com

12 of 13 Courtesy

Victoria Victoria Beckahm

$395; matchesfashion.com
 

13 of 13 Time Inc Digital Studios

Diane von Furstenberg

$248; dvf.com

 

More spring fashion: Click here to shop '70s-inspired styles.

