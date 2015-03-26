Clothes We Love

1 of 1 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

Forget any shade that is dusty or muted. Spring is all about the-bolder-the-better brights. But what really sets these colors aglow are the unexpected combinations: pink, orange, and deep purple; turquoise and taxi cab yellow; lime and emerald green. It’s this palette of knockout hues that creates such a range of riveting contrasts.



HOW TO WEAR IT

The easiest way is to go tonal, like the combinations at MaxMara, Louis Vuitton and Diane von Furstenberg. Or spin the color wheel and work with opposites: two is swell, three is better—and make sure the shade closest to your face is flattering. Keep bags and shoes neutral, your lips either bare or brilliant, and hair minimal. It all adds up to a very colorful new you.



Photos: (left to right) MaxMara, Jil Sander, Lanvin, Prabal Gurung