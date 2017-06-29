12 Pieces of Clothing that Double as Swimsuit Coverups

It's a beautiful thing when your clothes work double duty for you - think a crisp, white linen blouse tucked into your favorite pair of jeans one moment that easily transitions into a breezy cover-up to wear poolside the next. The key to this is finding an item that offers enough coverage to wear day-to-day but is also light-weight, comfortable, and gives off a summery vibe. Check out our specially picked pieces below for inspiration!

