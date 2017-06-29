12 Pieces of Clothing that Double as Swimsuit Coverups

Getty
Ann Jacoby
Jun 29, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

It's a beautiful thing when your clothes work double duty for you - think a crisp, white linen blouse tucked into your favorite pair of jeans one moment that easily transitions into a breezy cover-up to wear poolside the next. The key to this is finding an item that offers enough coverage to wear day-to-day but is also light-weight, comfortable, and gives off a summery vibe. Check out our specially picked pieces below for inspiration! 

1 of 12 Courtesy

LINEN SLIP DRESS

Lisa Marie Fernandez $995 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

CROCHET TOP

H&M $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

T-SHIRT DRESS

MiH Jeans $115 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

WRAP SKIRT

Apiece Apart $385 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

OVERSIZED LINEN BLOUSE

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

EMBROIDERED TUNIC

Gallabia available at J.Crew $250 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

TIE-FRONT BLOUSE

Rails $138 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

WIDE-LEG CULOTTES

Gap $45 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

OFF THE SHOULDER PLAYSUIT

Topshop $80 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

RIBBED MIDI DRESS

Aritzia $65 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

BEAD MAXI SKIRT

& Other Stories $55 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

FLORAL SHORTS

River Island $52 SHOP NOW

