How to Channel the Clean Girl Aesthetic, According to Fashion Influencers Who Have Already Nailed the Trend

In the last few years, there have been a handful of mood-board-esque fashion statements primarily rooted in escapism. We saw whimsy ways of dressing inspired by worlds that only exist in fiction novels, like fairycore; period reenactments took place through regencycore wardrobes; and angsty aesthetics, like gothcore and the return of emo style. Stylistically speaking, the latest trend is a little more attainable — although, the lifestyle associated with does seem a bit lofty. It's called the Clean Girl Aesthetic, and it's taking over your social feeds at a warped speed as we speak.

If by some chance the Clean Girl Aesthetic has yet to grace your grid, think of someone you know who has their life completely together. Now, imagine them as an outfit. Maximal in regards to their career goals ("That Girl"), the clean girl is minimalist when it comes to beauty and fashion. She's early to rise and early to bed. She journals and meditates every morning, and also performs her skincare routine like a religious ritual. She's the dictionary definition of "cool, calm, and collected," and her closet consists of pieces that are simultaneously comfortable and sophisticated.

Lori Harvey. Getty Images

But while these descriptors are largely generalized, there is debate around how inclusive the clean girl aesthetic actually is. Yet, while celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid are most often associated with the look, anyone and everyone can truly channel the Clean Girl Aesthetic, and inspiration is aplenty. Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union, Padma Lakshmi, Sabrina Elba, Zendaya, Lauren Chan, Lori Harvey, and more have been seen in looks representative of the aesthetic. You can even draw inspiration from fashion icons of the past. Luxury fashion and beauty influencer, Victoria Barbara, for example, looks to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy for ideas.

"[Bessette-Kennedy] mastered clean yet sophisticated styling through staple pieces and a neutral color palette," Barbara tells InStyle of her muse. "Her looks are relevant today because they are timeless. Think, polished hair in a slicked-back bun, chunky gold jewelry, and very natural skin makeup with a dewy finish (no makeup, makeup look)."

Getty Images

The key takeaway here is "polished." The Clean Girl is always sophisticated, but achieves this in a way that's attainable — a "less is more" approach. In fact, according to fashion influencer and TikTok star, Anna Sitar, all you really need to master the Clean Girl aesthetic at its most basic is a white tank, black tee-shirt, heathered grey crew neck, and a good pair of dad or baggy/oversized jeans that rest at your hips.

"I have been loving this 'model-off-duty' look," Sitar tells InStyle. "It's so simple to put together and even easier to pull off!"

To prove it, we've rounded up a list of fashion experts' best tips on how to channel the clean girl aesthetic in your everyday life below.