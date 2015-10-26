13 Chunky Sweaters to Keep You Warm This Winter

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Oct 26, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

When it comes to winter shopping, we're ahead of the game. We've picked up our cozy coats, we've got our must-have boots, but we can't stop shopping for chunky sweaters—the more, the better, in our opinion. On those chilly mornings when we can’t seem to pull ourselves out of bed, a thick knit is our ultimate go-to. And this season, we've found wonders that are far from ordinary (think: colors, fringe, and asymmetric silhouettes). Below, 13 chunky sweaters that will ensure you standout in the cold.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop

$90; topshop.com

2 of 13 Courtesy

Choies

$29; choies.com

3 of 13 Courtesy

J. Crew

$98; jcrew.com

4 of 13 Courtesy

Joseph 

$545; net-a-porter.com

5 of 13 Courtesy

Aritzia 

$185; aritzia.com

6 of 13 Courtesy

French Connection 

$168; frenchconnection.com

7 of 13 Courtesy

Warehouse 

$80; warehouse.andotherbrands.com

8 of 13 Courtesy

Nina Ricci

$890; net-a-porter.com

9 of 13 Courtesy

Chalayan 

$192; laboratoria-shop.com

10 of 13 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor 

$375; rebeccataylor.com

11 of 13 Courtesy

H&M 

$30; hm.com

12 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

$50; zara.com

13 of 13 Courtesy

Mango 

$80; mango.com

