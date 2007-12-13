whitelogo
whitelogo
Chubby Furs
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Chubby Furs
InStyle.com
Dec 13, 2007 @ 10:43 am
Chubby Furs
Mary-Kate Olsen in Topshop
Richard Young/Startraks
Chubby Furs
Kate Bosworth in Fendi
Bill Farrell/Patrick McMullan
Chubby Furs
Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce and Gabbana
Jason Kempin/WireImage
Chubby Furs
Eve
Doug Meszler/WENN
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Richard Young/Startraks
Chubby Furs
Mary-Kate Olsen in Topshop
Advertisement
2 of 4
Bill Farrell/Patrick McMullan
Chubby Furs
Kate Bosworth in Fendi
3 of 4
Jason Kempin/WireImage
Chubby Furs
Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce and Gabbana
Advertisement
4 of 4
Doug Meszler/WENN
Chubby Furs
Eve
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!