The New Chriselle Lim Collection Is Already Selling Out at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Shopbop

Each season, Chriselle Lim's clothing collection gets bigger and better. The blogger, who has over a million Instagram followers, started out collaborating with J.O.A. But last fall, she stepped out on her own with the first-ever Chriselle Lim Collection, which nearly crashed Nordstrom's website. This year, Lim's continuing to branch out with a spring collection that's up for grabs at Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Bloomingdale's.

"The theme of my newest collection is "blooming," so I wanted to design a collection that was soft and feminine," Lim says in a press release. "The theme felt fitting given the Spring timing of the launch, but also felt representative of the recent milestones in my life, especially now being a new mom to two young girls."

Each retailer has a different selection, so you'll have to look around to make sure you don't miss out on anything. At Nordstrom, you'll find all of the utilitarian pieces, from cargo-inspired skirts ($89; nordstrom.com) to dresses ($98; nordstrom.com). There are also a few polka-dot-covered items in an olive hue. Shopbop has the striped blazer ($105; shopbop.com) that everyone's obsessing over on Instagram. And if you head to Bloomies, you'll discover classic shirting ($69; bloomingdales.com) and flirty crop tops ($65; bloomingdales.com).

Some sizes are already completely sold out, and it's only a matter of time before the rest is completely gone. Check out what's left of the Chriselle Lim Collection ahead.