The New Chriselle Lim Collection Is Already Selling Out at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Shopbop

By Alexis Bennett
Updated Mar 21, 2019 @ 2:45 pm
Courtesy

Each season, Chriselle Lim's clothing collection gets bigger and better. The blogger, who has over a million Instagram followers, started out collaborating with J.O.A. But last fall, she stepped out on her own with the first-ever Chriselle Lim Collection, which nearly crashed Nordstrom's website. This year, Lim's continuing to branch out with a spring collection that's up for grabs at NordstromShopbop, and Bloomingdale's.

"The theme of my newest collection is "blooming," so I wanted to design a collection that was soft and feminine," Lim says in a press release. "The theme felt fitting given the Spring timing of the launch, but also felt representative of the recent milestones in my life, especially now being a new mom to two young girls."

Each retailer has a different selection, so you'll have to look around to make sure you don't miss out on anything. At Nordstrom, you'll find all of the utilitarian pieces, from cargo-inspired skirts ($89; nordstrom.com) to dresses ($98; nordstrom.com). There are also a few polka-dot-covered items in an olive hue. Shopbop has the striped blazer ($105; shopbop.com) that everyone's obsessing over on Instagram. And if you head to Bloomies, you'll discover classic shirting ($69; bloomingdales.com) and flirty crop tops ($65; bloomingdales.com).

RELATED: Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies is Launching a Line With Nordstrom

Some sizes are already completely sold out, and it's only a matter of time before the rest is completely gone. Check out what's left of the Chriselle Lim Collection ahead.

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 7

Striped Boyfriend Blouse

Courtesy
$69
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

2 of 7

Belted Cropped Straight-Leg Pants

Courtesy
$89
Shop It Opens a new window

3 of 7

Blush Stripe Blazer

Courtesy
$105
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

4 of 7

Sabine Front/Back Sweater

Courtesy
$59
Shop It Opens a new window

5 of 7

Olive Polka-Dot Dress

Courtesy
$94
Shop It Opens a new window

6 of 7

Oatmeal Jumpsuit

Courtesy
$115
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement