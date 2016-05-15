22 Chic Workout Pieces You Can Sport Outside the Gym

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Anna Hecht
May 15, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Remember when gymwear was relegated to just the gym? Ever since the athleisure movement took over, everyone's off-duty uniform has become some iteration of a tank, hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. And we mean everyone, from ordinary pedestrians brunching in their athletic wear to the "It" girl squad (Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, included). 

With that said, we rounded up this season's best workout pieces that are way too cute for just the gym. From fresh sneaks to cool bomber jackets and activewear designed by Beyoncé herself, we rounded up the best pieces that you can wear at your barre or spin class, and beyond.

1 of 22 Courtesy

A Breezy Tank

Beyond Yoga, $90; carbon38.com

Advertisement
2 of 22 Courtesy

A Gym Bag That Doubles as a Tote

Lululemon, $128; lululemon.com

3 of 22 Courtesy

A Pretty Crop Top with a Built-In Bra

Rebecca Minkoff, $45 (originally $88); rebeccaminkoff.com

Advertisement
4 of 22 Courtesy

Chic Cap

Adidas by Stella McCartney, $45; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
5 of 22 Courtesy

Black Trainers

Athletic Propulsion Labs, $185; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
6 of 22 Courtesy

A Neoprene Moto Jacket

Rebecca Minkoff, $198; rebeccaminkoff.com

Advertisement
7 of 22 Courtesy

High-Neck Sports Bra 

Olympia Activewear, $100; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
8 of 22 Courtesy

A Statement-Making Sweatshirt

Ivy Park, $45; topshop.com

Advertisement
9 of 22 Courtesy

A Cute Headband to Pull Your Hair Back 

Beyond Yoga, $5; beyondyoga.com

Advertisement
10 of 22 Courtesy

A Sheer Track Jacket

Adidas, $90; adidas.com

Advertisement
11 of 22 Courtesy

Black Bodysuit That You Can Wear as a Top

Ivy Park, $50; topshop.com

Advertisement
12 of 22 Courtesy

A Comfy, Slouchy Sweatshirt

Athleta, $69; athleta.gap.com

Advertisement
13 of 22 Courtesy

A Versatile Jacket

No Ka'oi, $321; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
14 of 22 Courtesy

White Sneaks

New Balance, $140; stylerunner.com

Advertisement
15 of 22 Courtesy

One-Shoulder Sports Bra 

Solow, $62; carbon38.com

Advertisement
16 of 22 Courtesy

Mesh Tank

Ivy Park, $35; topshop.com

Advertisement
17 of 22 Courtesy

Mesh Slip-On Sneakers

Reebok, $74; six02.com

Advertisement
18 of 22 Courtesy

Striped Sports Bra

Joe Fresh, $12 (originally $16); joefresh.com

Advertisement
19 of 22 Courtesy

Moto Leggings

Alo Yoga, $110; carbon38.com

Advertisement
20 of 22 Courtesy

Metallic Kicks

Nike, $120; nike.com

Advertisement
21 of 22 Courtesy

Army Green Cap

Anson, $28; aritzia.com

Advertisement
22 of 22 Courtesy

Hooded Mesh Tank

Varley, $80; carbon38.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!