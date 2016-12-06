12 Non-Ugly Sweaters for Your Ugly Holiday Sweater Party

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Kim Duong (Text) and Taylor Reagan (Market)
Dec 06, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

And so it goes: As the holiday season whips around with its jolly cheer—peppermint mochas nipping at your nose— a special e-invite sits in your inbox, awaiting your eager RSVP. "You're invited!" it reads, so crisp and digital on your screen. In a flourish of adjectives and whimsical metaphors, it outlines the evening's festivities—everything from eggnog to Secret Santa to hidden mistletoe. And then there, just a couple lines down, it reads, "Attire: ugly holiday sweater."

Cue the hot sweats. Cue the itchy nervous hives. You're definitely going, but one thing is surely left uncertain: how do you wear an ugly sweater without looking totally ugly?! Dilemma of the century! (Or year at least.) But no need to worry, we've got you covered. From geometric cut-outs to muted cherry motifs, scroll through for 12 of our favorite chic picks that you can rock at that sweater party.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Orvis

Channel everyone's favorite inanimate object (a cozy blanket) and pair this sweater with a pair of oversized earrings for a touch of glam.

Orvis available at orvis.com $119 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Altuzarra

The geometric cut-outs and bright red hue make this sweater a standout in any ugly sweater-donning crowd.

Altuzarra available at matchesfashion.com $895 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Gucci

Go full-on showstopper with this and a maxi satin skirt with a high-slit.

Gucci available at net-a-porter.com $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Chloé

Are these cherries or holly berries? Who knows! Conduct a poll at the party. It may just be your best party trick (may being the operative word).

Chloe available at net-a-porter.com $1,195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Isabel Marant

1 Isabel Marant sweater + 1 pair of worn over-the-knee boots = 2 cute to fathom.

Isabel Marant available at matchesfashion.com $654 (originally $935) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Gap

You know when sweaters do that thing? That thing with the sleeves where they get all slouchy and bring on major snuggle vibes? Count on Gap to create a sweater that does just that.

Gap available at gap.com $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

& Other Stories

This one's for all the Queen Supremes who wake up in silk sheets and brush their teeth with a 24k gold toothbrush (or at least those who dream of waking up like this). Pair this glittery knit with a statement skirt and get ready to greet your loyal admirers (AKA your friends).

& Other Stories available at stories.com $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Mango

Listen, this sweater paired with your go-to jeans and booties combo? Four letters, one word: done.

Mango available at mango.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

H&M

A simple, oversized sweater will never betray you.

H&M available at hm.com $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Polo Ralph Lauren

This neutral colorway and oversized fit opens doors for chic layering. Try it with tailored shorts, sheer tights, and over-the-knee boots.

Polo by Ralph Lauren available at mytheresa.com $351 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

L.L. Bean

Reach for a sweater with a vintage vibe like this one.

L.L. Bean available at llbean.com $119 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Pixie Market

Rethink the sweater silhouette and opt for one with a waist. The minimalist and monochromatic ring belt on this pullover reminds you that it's all in the details.

Pixie Market available at pixiemarket.com $112 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!