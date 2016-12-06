12 Non-Ugly Sweaters for Your Ugly Holiday Sweater Party

And so it goes: As the holiday season whips around with its jolly cheer—peppermint mochas nipping at your nose— a special e-invite sits in your inbox, awaiting your eager RSVP. "You're invited!" it reads, so crisp and digital on your screen. In a flourish of adjectives and whimsical metaphors, it outlines the evening's festivities—everything from eggnog to Secret Santa to hidden mistletoe. And then there, just a couple lines down, it reads, "Attire: ugly holiday sweater."

Cue the hot sweats. Cue the itchy nervous hives. You're definitely going, but one thing is surely left uncertain: how do you wear an ugly sweater without looking totally ugly?! Dilemma of the century! (Or year at least.) But no need to worry, we've got you covered. From geometric cut-outs to muted cherry motifs, scroll through for 12 of our favorite chic picks that you can rock at that sweater party.