GASP! Chanel Bags on Sale. Need We Say More?

Getty; Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Feb 07, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

What's better than finding a chic store that sells the prettiest things you'll EVER see? How about one that keeps a stock full of vintage Chanel bags, too. If you're trying to upgrade your entire life in the most stylish way possible, you need to bookmark One Kings Lane right now. From now until February 20, lucky shoppers can receive up to 20 percent off of vintage Chanel finds. Yeah, I know, that's unheard of. But when the fashion gods do you a favor, you don't ask questions.

One Kings Lane is known for selling chic home and decor pieces, but the store's vintage Chanel collection includes those coveted handbags that are at the top of everyone's wish list. Plus One Kings Lane also has vintage Chanel jewels that are oh-so pretty. Hey, you could even score a vintage Chanel tie for the lucky man in your life. Don't wait too long. Each piece is a one-of-kind. So if you snooze, you lose. Get to it and shop our favorite vintage Chanel items below.

VIDEO: Watch the Chic Chanel "Coco Mademoiselle" Film

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Red Suede Camera Bag w/ Tassel

This statement-making Chanel bag is sure to grab everyone's attention.

Chanel $2,385 (Originally $2,799) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Black Lizard Envelope Flap Bag

Pick your jaw up off of the floor and grab this drool-worthy Chanel bag before it's too late.

Chanel $3,699 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

'80s Seals & Coins Charm Bracelet

Step up your jewelry game with this bold Chanel bracelet.

Chanel $1,349 (Originally $1,499) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Black Patent Charm Purse

Stash your cell phone and maybe even a tiny tube of lip gloss in this cute Chanel bag.

Chanel $1,399 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Black Quilted & Logo Jumbo

Change your entire life by adding this classic Chanel bag to your collection.

Chanel $4,799 SHOP NOW

