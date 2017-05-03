9 Chain-Mail Looks for Your Next Girls' Night Out

Stars have always been obsessed with chain-mail fabrics. Remember Diana Ross's iconic metal head scarf or Cher's cut-out tops? But lately, it seems like the obsession is bigger than ever. At the end of last year Kourtney and Kim Kardashian rocked chain-mail pieces from Balmain's Spring 2017 collection. They looked ready to hit the town in the shiny gold-and-silver outfits. And Bella Hadid sparkled in a mini dress for her 20th birthday. Even Michelle Obama has worn a rose-gold version of the trend for White House celebrations.

VIDEO: Get Margot Robbie's Metallic Eye Makeup

Not only is the shimmering look perfect for a night out on the town, you could also work the metal designs into a casual look. Lady Gaga gave the trend a try with a chain-mail shirt and denim shorts. A chain-link bralette would also look cool over a white tee or peeking from underneath a leather jacket.