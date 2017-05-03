9 Chain-Mail Looks for Your Next Girls' Night Out

Stars have always been obsessed with chain-mail fabrics. Remember Diana Ross's iconic metal head scarf or Cher's cut-out tops? But lately, it seems like the obsession is bigger than ever. At the end of last year Kourtney and Kim Kardashian rocked chain-mail pieces from Balmain's Spring 2017 collection. They looked ready to hit the town in the shiny gold-and-silver outfits. And Bella Hadid sparkled in a mini dress for her 20th birthday. Even Michelle Obama has worn a rose-gold version of the trend for White House celebrations.

Not only is the shimmering look perfect for a night out on the town, you could also work the metal designs into a casual look. Lady Gaga gave the trend a try with a chain-mail shirt and denim shorts. A chain-link bralette would also look cool over a white tee or peeking from underneath a leather jacket.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Halterneck Metallic Thread Dress

Balmain $1,700 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Alyssa Boutique Chainmail Crop Body Chain

Boohoo $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Chainmail Embroidered Skirt

Brock Collection $4,590 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Chainmail Slip Blouse

House of Holland $96 (Originally $240) SHOP NOW
5 of 10

Street Watch

Armani Exchange $180 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Penelope Gold-Tone Body Piece

Rosantica $935 SHOP NOW
7 of 10

Silver Chainmail Bandana

Missguided $15 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Chainmail Dress

House of Holland $330 (Originally $372) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Gold-Tone Crystal Glove

Lanvin $2,950 SHOP NOW
10 of 10

Chandra Chainmail-Paneled Lurex Shoulder Bag

Jimmy Choo $1,295 SHOP NOW

