Celine Dion Is Shimmying All Over the Met Gala Carpet in a Sparkly Fringed Leotard

When I think of Camp fashion, which basically highlights over-the-top, wacky outfits that are also either incredibly luxurious or complicated to create, there are a few celebrities that instantly come to mind. Celine Dion is certainly on that list. Her latest street style looks include rhinestones, scuba gear, and cartoon-inspired hats.

So it's no surprise that Dion completely nailed her Met Gala 2019 look.

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

For the star-studded event, Dion wore a sparkly, 22-pound Oscar de la Renta leotard with metallic fringe grazing her knees. She capped off her look with a towering feathered headpiece and silver Chloe Goesselin shoes for a Vegas showgirl-meets-Rockettes vibe.

"These shoes were a real collaborative effort between Celine, her team as well as myself and my team," Chloe Goesselin tells InStyle.com over email. "Celine was one of my very first customers. She knows the importance of a great pair of shoes, how they change the way you stand and carry yourself."

Image zoom Barbara Schirru

Believe it or not, this is only Dion's second time attending the Met Gala. Her first was back in 2017 for the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between celebration. She completely stunned in a black-and-white Atelier Versace gown with a feathery headpiece and Bulgari jewelry. And — just like her first Met Gala appearance — we're adding her latest red-carpet look to her ever-growing list of breathtaking fashion moments.