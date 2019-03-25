Celine Dion Is Wearing Scuba Gear as Clothes Now

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Celine Dion isn't going to bore you. Her looks (or should we say, lewks?) are always fun, bold, and put together in a way that'll make you do a double take. Her latest Instagram post is no different — Dion just published a close-up of a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC outfit she wore while shopping in Paris.

The 50-year-old singer took what could have been a standard suit and jazzed it up by mixing colors and fabrics. She paired the blue blazer ($2,500; barneys.com) with a red long-sleeve top, matching patent-leather pumps, and — the standout piece — a purple-and-pink wetsuit ($2,900; calvinklein.com) worn over black neoprene pants.

Dion captioned the photo, "Weekend vibes," but this pic is definitely more like "fashion goals." With beach season right around corner, maybe we'll be seeing more wetsuit fashion moments.