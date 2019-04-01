Celine Dion’s Bringing Back This Forgotten ’90s Trend

Image zoom CELINEDION/INSTAGRAM

If you're ever in need of some stand-out-from-the-crowd fashion inspiration, Celine Dion's Instagram is a great place to start. Time and time again, the 51-year-old singer continues to prove that there's no runway trend or design too over-the-top. Dion's latest Instagram outfit is just further evidence.

While standing at the door of an RV, Dion gave the camera a big thumbs up in a baggy jumpsuit with the top half scrunched around her waist. Her slouchy pants were tucked into Saint Laurent wedge boots, which just so happened to match the crystal-embellishments on her "Boss" baseball cap.

I couldn't help but fixate on the blinged-out cap; I haven't seen one of those since Paris Hilton's rhinestone-covered Von Dutch hats of the late '90s and early 2000s. But Dion's making a strong case for it. Her fun accessories didn't stop there. On what looks like a sunny day, Dion wore a pair of studded leather gloves, gold hoop earrings, and aviator sunglasses.

Dion didn't spill the beans on where she's headed to, but she did tease fans in the caption, writing: "All aboard! Celine will be live on Facebook this Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Tune in to find out what the boss is up to!" Perhaps, this means we'll get a tour filled with more fun outfits?