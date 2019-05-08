Celine Dion’s Wearing Her Blazers Backwards Again
She is not giving up on this wild trend.
Celine Dion's style game seriously has no chill. Just the other day she owned the Met Gala, shimmying down the pink carpet in a fringed Oscar de la Renta look. Now she's shutting down the streets of New York City in a beige and orange suit styled to perfection.
At first glance, this might look like a pretty normal suit with draping, but if you look closely, you'll actually notice that Dion is wearing the Maison Margiela blazer ($2,190; mytheresa.com) backward to highlight the orange sash. Dion played up the orange detail by matching it with a micro-mini bag by Complét ($450; shopbop.com) and pointy-toe pumps. Tiny Alessandra Rich sunglasses (notice the dangling chain strap) completed her cool look.
This isn't Dion's first time making a case for backwards jackets. At the 1999 Oscars, she wore her Jean Paul Gaultier for Dior blazer backwards, too.
It's clear that Dion is certainly not new to this. She's been making heads turn with her eye-catching style for decades.