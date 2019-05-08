Celine Dion’s Wearing Her Blazers Backwards Again

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Celine Dion's style game seriously has no chill. Just the other day she owned the Met Gala, shimmying down the pink carpet in a fringed Oscar de la Renta look. Now she's shutting down the streets of New York City in a beige and orange suit styled to perfection.

At first glance, this might look like a pretty normal suit with draping, but if you look closely, you'll actually notice that Dion is wearing the Maison Margiela blazer ($2,190; mytheresa.com) backward to highlight the orange sash. Dion played up the orange detail by matching it with a micro-mini bag by Complét ($450; shopbop.com) and pointy-toe pumps. Tiny Alessandra Rich sunglasses (notice the dangling chain strap) completed her cool look.

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

This isn't Dion's first time making a case for backwards jackets. At the 1999 Oscars, she wore her Jean Paul Gaultier for Dior blazer backwards, too.

Image zoom Jim Smeal/WireImage

It's clear that Dion is certainly not new to this. She's been making heads turn with her eye-catching style for decades.