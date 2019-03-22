This One Dress Has Ruled Every Spring for the Last 4 Years
You have until midnight to get it on sale.
Scroll down Instagram and you'll probably notice a blogger (or two) posing for a selfie in a ruffle-trimmed mini dress. But out of all the options, there’s one dress that stands out, and that’s The Alexandra by Australian label Réalisation Par.
Celebrities are just as much in love with Réalisation Par’s signature dress as influencers. Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie, and Chloë Grace Moretz are just a few of the stars who have worn it.
Of course, it has sold out several times over the years, but it’s part of Réalisation Par’s core collection, so it’s constantly being restocked. The dress, which has been reinterpreted in different colors and patterns, is on sale right now. But the sale ends at midnight, so you’d better move fast to score the discount.
If you're still here, check out some of the stars we spotted wearing Réalisation Par's popular Alexandra dress.
Bella Hadid
Shop It: Realisation Par The Alexandra dress, $146 (originally $195); realisationpar.com.
Kylie Jenner
Margot Robbie
Kaia Gerber
Phoebe Tonkin
Lorde
Chloë Grace Moretz
Madison Beer
