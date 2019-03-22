This One Dress Has Ruled Every Spring for the Last 4 Years

Image zoom HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Scroll down Instagram and you'll probably notice a blogger (or two) posing for a selfie in a ruffle-trimmed mini dress. But out of all the options, there’s one dress that stands out, and that’s The Alexandra by Australian label Réalisation Par.

Celebrities are just as much in love with Réalisation Par’s signature dress as influencers. Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie, and Chloë Grace Moretz are just a few of the stars who have worn it.

Of course, it has sold out several times over the years, but it’s part of Réalisation Par’s core collection, so it’s constantly being restocked. The dress, which has been reinterpreted in different colors and patterns, is on sale right now. But the sale ends at midnight, so you’d better move fast to score the discount.

If you're still here, check out some of the stars we spotted wearing Réalisation Par's popular Alexandra dress.

Bella Hadid

Image zoom The Media Circuit / AKM-GSI

Shop It: Realisation Par The Alexandra dress, $146 (originally $195); realisationpar.com.

Kylie Jenner

Image zoom Daddy/X17online.com

Margot Robbie

Image zoom starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Image zoom WENN.com

Phoebe Tonkin

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Lorde

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz

Image zoom Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Madison Beer

Image zoom SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images

