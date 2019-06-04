Celebs Are All of a Sudden Wearing This Mall Brand’s Affordable Blazers Everywhere

Image zoom Phamous/BACKGRID

A great-fitting blazer can instantly upgrade an entire wardrobe. It's a game-changing piece that should be in every woman's closet. But let's face it, many tailored, structured blazers are expensive. I've been thinking about pulling the trigger on a Tibi design for months now. And only god knows when I'll save enough coins for a timeless Alexander McQueen one.

But just as I was about to whip out my credit card, Kaia Gerber, Taylor Swift, and Dakota Fanning reminded me about the mall brand Mango. The retailer's inventory is packed with polished wardrobe staples, especially trendy blazers — all at a fraction of the price of the high-end designer styles.

Just last weekend, Gerber stepped out in a double-breasted blazer in an on-trend pistachio color for $130. Fanning made a polished statement in a $120 wool Mango blazer a few weeks earlier. And even Taylor Swift is on board with Mango's jackets. She actually broke the all-denim dress code at Gigi Hadid's birthday party with a plaid Mango blazer ($170; mango.com).

It's just further proof that you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars for an elegant blazer. And if you're lucky, you can catch some of Mango's blazers going for as low as $60 in the sale section.