The $60 Denim Shorts That Flatter Every Figure

Between searching for the perfect swimsuit and getting your hands on a pair of shorts that you actually like, summer dressing can be tricky. Luckily, we have the stars to keep us up to date on the most figure-flattering items. Like us "normals," once a celeb finds something she likes, you can bet that you'll spot her wearing that favorite piece over and over again.

Take Beyoncé for instance. She changed up all of her Coachella outfits for each weekend. We're talking brand new custom Balmain pieces for each performance. But there was one item that the Queen felt was well worth an outfit repeat: her Levi's 501 shorts.

If you're not familiar with the classics, it's time to hop on board the bandwagon. You really can't find a better pair of denim shorts to invest in. The strategically faded blue wash gives off vintage vibes that will make the '90s jealous. And with all of the extra-stretchy new designs on the market, it's refreshing to see a good old pair of Levi's, which are made with structured denim material that won't lose its shape the moment you put them on. Plus, the price is amazing, ranging between $50 and $98.

VIDEO: The Meaning Behind All of Beyoncé's Coachella Outfits

Beyoncé isn't the only celeb on board with the affordable shorts. Check out more style stars wearing the beloved Levi's 501 shorts below.