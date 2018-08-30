We Haven’t Seen an Affordable Brand Blow Up This Fast Since Zara

EMRATA/INSTAGRAM
Alexis Bennett
Aug 30, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Zara, Forever 21, and H&M are all no-brainers when we're on a mission to find affordable, trendy clothes. And there's another name that everyone's adding to that list: I.Am.Gia.

Our editors first introduced you to the brand last year, just six months after the Australian label debuted its first collection. At the time, it was hard to scroll through our Instagram feed without seeing a model — like Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Winnie Harlow — wearing the brand. And the obsession is still going strong. Even Beyonce's dancers wore I.Am.Gia on stage during the On the Run Tour II. And everyone else is going crazy over the label, now that I.Am.Gia is sold at Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, and Shopbop.

Oh, and we can't forget to mention that most I.Am.Gia items are under $200. (Yep, you read that right.) So you can take a break from your usual affordable brands, and easily shop the celeb-approved pieces below.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

 

1 of 11 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

$56 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 JOURDANDUNN/INSTAGRAM

Jourdan Dunn

495 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 KARLAWELCHSTYLIST/INSTAGRAM

Lorde

$100 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 NICOLEANNEPELTZ/INSTAGRAM

Nicola Peltz

$95 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski

$110 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 WINNIEHARLOW/INSTAGRAM

Winnie Harlow

$110 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 IAMGIA/INSTAGRAM

Madison Beer

$110 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 JORDYNWOODS/INSTAGRAM

Jordyn Woods

$140 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 SHANINAMSHAIK

Shanina Shaik

$110 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson

$58 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

SHOP NOW

