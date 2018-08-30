We Haven’t Seen an Affordable Brand Blow Up This Fast Since Zara

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Zara, Forever 21, and H&M are all no-brainers when we're on a mission to find affordable, trendy clothes. And there's another name that everyone's adding to that list: I.Am.Gia.

Our editors first introduced you to the brand last year, just six months after the Australian label debuted its first collection. At the time, it was hard to scroll through our Instagram feed without seeing a model — like Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Winnie Harlow — wearing the brand. And the obsession is still going strong. Even Beyonce's dancers wore I.Am.Gia on stage during the On the Run Tour II. And everyone else is going crazy over the label, now that I.Am.Gia is sold at Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, and Shopbop.

Oh, and we can't forget to mention that most I.Am.Gia items are under $200. (Yep, you read that right.) So you can take a break from your usual affordable brands, and easily shop the celeb-approved pieces below.

