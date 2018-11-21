Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid Both Have This $180 Blanket Coat

Image zoom SplashNews.com

It's not too often that we see the queen of glam, Jennifer Lopez, rocking an affordable find. But when she does, you can bet we're doing everything we can to get our hands on the budget-friendly pieces. Last year, she put us up on some cool $30 sunglasses. And this fall, Lopez is rocking the DSTLD Women's Wool Blanket Maxi Coat.

Image zoom DSTLD Wool Blanket Maxi Coat DSTLD $180 SHOP IT

Just as the name describes, it's super comfortable and will make you feel like you're wrapped up under the covers at home, but, of course, in a much more presentable-in-public kind of way. DSTLD compares the fit to that of a robe, complete with a belt to tie at the waist.

The coat, which comes in gray (Bella Hadid's shade) and black, traditionally would retail for $595. But the DSTLD sells it for only $180. And when you enter our exclusive promo code INSTYLEBF during checkout, you'll receive early access to DSTLD's Black Friday discount, which will save you an additional 25 percent off, from Nov 21 through Nov 26.

Image zoom Danny Martindale/Getty Images

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's Guide to Reinventing Yourself

Great items like this don't last long, so hop on it if you, too, want to wear a cozy blanket out of your house this winter.