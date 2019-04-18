Well, We Did Not See This '90s-Inspired Swimsuit Trend Coming

Image zoom Courtesy

It's still the early stage of spring. But the still-cool weather isn't stopping celebs from showing off their bikini pics on Instagram. In fact, I've already seen a few 2019 swimsuit trends take off.

This morning, Kylie Jenner uploaded a selfie in a Onia x We Wore What swimsuit (top, $66, zappos.com; bottoms, $66; zappos.com) that pretty much resembles a bandana. And the classic print, which has serious '90s cool-girl vibes, is going viral.

If this is your first time hearing about the Onia x We Wore What swimsuits, you have got to get on it. The collaboration with We Wore What blogger Danielle Bernstein has been taking over Instagram for quite a while now.

Image zoom WEWOREWHAT/INSTAGRAM

Even model Nina Agdal owns the nostalgic bandana two piece.

Image zoom NINAAGDAL/INSTAGRAM

And it's also available in a one-piece style ($156; zappos.com) that's also trending. It's just a matter of time before more stars are spotted in the popular bandana style. I'm going to go ahead and grab the trendy suit before vacation season takes off, especially since it's on sale at Zappos right now.