The $40 Old Navy Pants Blake Lively and All of Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing

Alexis Bennett
Oct 24, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Nothing sounds better than hearing our three favorite words: affordable celebrity style. If you read the headline you already know we're freaking out because several celebrities have given Old Navy's $40 pants the stamp of approval.

One of our fashion sheros, Blake Lively, demonstrated how chic the brand's jeans are while out and about in New York. The 30-year-old star tucked a white button down into the Rockstar 24/7 jeans. Those denim pants offer the perfect amount of stretch that comfortably hugs your figure. And they look good with just about anything, but Lively paired hers with a Fendi bag ($2,750; farfetch.com) and Stuart Weitzman blue suede MorePearl sandals ($455; bloomingdales.com).

The best part about the Rockstar 24/7 jeans: Old Navy makes the affordable pants in regular, tall, petite, and extended sizes. And if you're looking for something that's special for the season, Old Navy has a perfect-for-fall pair of suede pants. And yes, a few stars are also fans. Read on to discover the celebrity-approved trousers from Old Navy.

Rachel Bilson

Bilson is on board with the Rockstar 24/7 jeans, too. The name says it all. You'll definitely be able to release your inner cool girl with the super skinny design.

Old Navy $34 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW
Jaime King

Here's a suede design that will get you out of your denim-wearing rut. The cozy fabric has a luxe finish that will make outfits look instantly polished.

Old Navy $40 SHOP NOW
Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush is also a fan of the soft, comfortable Stevie pants. Her exact color is sold out, but you can still grab the trousers in navy or black.

Old Navy $40 SHOP NOW

