The $40 Old Navy Pants Blake Lively and All of Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing

Nothing sounds better than hearing our three favorite words: affordable celebrity style. If you read the headline you already know we're freaking out because several celebrities have given Old Navy's $40 pants the stamp of approval.

One of our fashion sheros, Blake Lively, demonstrated how chic the brand's jeans are while out and about in New York. The 30-year-old star tucked a white button down into the Rockstar 24/7 jeans. Those denim pants offer the perfect amount of stretch that comfortably hugs your figure. And they look good with just about anything, but Lively paired hers with a Fendi bag ($2,750; farfetch.com) and Stuart Weitzman blue suede MorePearl sandals ($455; bloomingdales.com).

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The best part about the Rockstar 24/7 jeans: Old Navy makes the affordable pants in regular, tall, petite, and extended sizes. And if you're looking for something that's special for the season, Old Navy has a perfect-for-fall pair of suede pants. And yes, a few stars are also fans. Read on to discover the celebrity-approved trousers from Old Navy.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own