The Most Popular Jeans in Hollywood Are $80 Right Now

There are so many luxury denim brands these days. But of all of the popular options, Mother jeans seem to be the ones that consistently sell out over and over again.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence have worn the label's jeans for years. When Meghan Markle made one of her first public appearances with Prince Harry in The Looker style, the brand's website nearly crashed. According to Mother, the waitlist for the same exact pair of jeans increased over 900% on the Royal Wedding day.

Most people are paying around $200 to get their hands on a pair of the figure-flattering pants (the original price for certain versions of The Looker jeans was around $196). But for those of you who are reading this, today's the day to grab them for waaaay less than $100.

On Nordstrom Rack's website, certain variations of the popular The Looker style are priced as low as $80. That's basically unheard of, so you know sizes are going to sell out fast. Check out Hollywood ladies wearing Mother's The Looker jeans below and click over to Nordstrom Rack's website to get your pair for less while you can.

Meghan Markle

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Garner

Heidi Klum

Reese Witherspoon

