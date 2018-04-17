It's Unanimous, All of Your Favorite Stars Are Obsessed with This One Fashion Trend

Every now and then a trend will rise fast and start to sharply decline shortly after. But there's one fashion movement that hasn't witnessed a drop off in cool-factor: logomania. For years, we've seen stars rep their favorite brands' names proudly: from a Gucci tee shirt to a Dior bra strap.

But out of all of the logo-emblazoned merch we've seen, there seems to be one favorite that's standing out: the Fendi Double-F logo.

VIDEO: Your Favorite Stars Are Obsessed With This Fashion Trend

And people aren't just carrying a handbag or wearing pieces with the symbol subtly etched on to straps. They are going all out with bold sweaters, leggings, and, sometimes, head-to-toe lewks (if you're Kim Kardashian).

It's Fendi frenzy. See for yourself in the pictures below.