It's Unanimous, All of Your Favorite Stars Are Obsessed with This One Fashion Trend

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 17, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Every now and then a trend will rise fast and start to sharply decline shortly after. But there's one fashion movement that hasn't witnessed a drop off in cool-factor: logomania. For years, we've seen stars rep their favorite brands' names proudly: from a Gucci tee shirt to a Dior bra strap.

But out of all of the logo-emblazoned merch we've seen, there seems to be one favorite that's standing out: the Fendi Double-F logo. 

VIDEO: Your Favorite Stars Are Obsessed With This Fashion Trend

And people aren't just carrying a handbag or wearing pieces with the symbol subtly etched on to straps. They are going all out with bold sweaters, leggings, and, sometimes, head-to-toe lewks (if you're Kim Kardashian). 

It's Fendi frenzy. See for yourself in the pictures below.

 

1 of 9 MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Advertisement
2 of 9 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz

3 of 9 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Jhene Aiko

Advertisement
4 of 9 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Amanda Steele

Advertisement
5 of 9 KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner

Advertisement
6 of 9 KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian

Advertisement
7 of 9 Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Caroline Daur

Advertisement
8 of 9 Lee/Stewart/Gotham/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Advertisement
9 of 9 NICKIMINAJ/INSTAGRAM

Nicki Minaj

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!