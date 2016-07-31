5 Winning Celebrity Workwear Outfits to See You Through the Week

Getting dressed for work is extra tough after a long weekend—you need to meet HR-standards, but miss your bikini and cut-offs. A thinly knit long sleeve (aka, just enough coverage for overzealously air conditioned offices), free-flowing midi (this draped Tibi design would be perfect), and flat sandals à la Alicia Vikander, however, offers the ease you crave in the most sophisticated way. Still too casual for your dress code? Just trade the top and shoes for a button-down blouse and low, blocky heels. This timeless pair goes with everything.