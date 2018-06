5 Tips from Celebrity Stylists on How Look Your Best This Summer

"I am always on the hunt for pieces I can wear year-round," says Chavez, who thinks the "It" item this summer is the polished shorts suit, like the T by Alexander Wang set. "It's chic enough for most offices and playful enough for a night out. It's three outfits in one: 1) Wear the coordinated set together with a camisole or bralette, 2) pair the shorts with a crisp button-down, or 3) shrug on the blazer over a tee and skinnies."Viscose, $375 (jacket) and $195 (shorts); net-a-porter.com