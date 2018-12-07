3 Major Trends Celebs Are Already Wearing to Parties This Year

Image zoom VICTORIABECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

Putting together the perfect party outfit can be tricky. You want something that's festive without being cheesy, an outfit that makes a statement but won't turn into a regret when you look back at the pictures a few years from now. An easy way to put together a surefire ensemble? Just look at your favorite celebrity for inspiration.

Thanks to talented glam squads and unlimited access to the best designers in the world, celebrities always dress to impress. We've already seen quite a few stars with inspiring looks this holiday season, from Victoria Beckham shutting things down in a festive red dress to Jennifer Anniston shining bright in sequins.

The first big tip we've learned from this year's party outfits: There's no such thing as too much sparkle. "This year's all about sparkle, shine, sequins, glitter," Shopbop's Brand President, Shira Suveyke, tells InStyle. "Sequins — not just in your typical party dress — but also on bombers, joggers, blazers, handbags, and shoes." So if you're not into wearing dresses or just want something that's going to keep you warm, follow Kelly Rowland's lead and go for glittery joggers ($425; shopbop.com).

Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

Another major trend: leopard, snake, and zebra prints. "We're really seeing the animal print carry into holiday," Suveyke adds. Ashley Graham stepped out for J.Lo's party in a python wrap dress ($55; prettylittlething.com), a strong trend since summer that will carry on through the new year.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The third major holiday trend is bold pops of color. "Next spring we'll see a lot of brights and neons, but people are picking up on that early and shopping it now," Suveyke explains. Go for fiery reds or follow Adriana Lima's lead and grab an electric pink blazer, shorts, and matching shoes ($170; bloomingdales.com) this holiday season. Check out more celebrity-inspired Christmas party outfits ahead.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Image zoom Get the Look: Stella McCartney sequin-embroidered dress, $3,620; saks.com.

Steal the Look: Motel Meli Plunging Sequin Mini Dress, $89; urbanoutfitters.com. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Image zoom Get the Look: Selmacilek red blazer, $302; selmacilek.com. Selmacilek red pants, $226; selmacilek.com. La Perla bra, $90; herroom.com.

Steal the Look: Express one-button blazer, $77; express.com. Express pants, $48; express.com. H&M strapless balconette bra, $20; hm.com. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Image zoom Get the Look: Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt, $668; farfetch.com.

Steal the Look: H&M Circle Skirt, $50; hm.com. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Image zoom Get the Look: Victoria Beckham collar dress, $1,995; modaoperandi.com.

Steal the Look: Lauren Ralph Lauren dress, $185; zappos.com. VICTORIABECKHAM/INSTAGRAM