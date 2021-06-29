Models Are Already Wearing Fall Outfits, And Summer Just Started

While summer is just getting started for most people, full of outdoor meals, trips to the beach, and easy, throw-on-and-go clothing (we've sure missed you, sundresses!), models have seemingly begun to move on. They're already thinking a season ahead — record-breaking heatwaves be-damned — and are breaking out their best fall outfits.

Spotting all that leather, knit materials, and fluffy coats in such high temperatures is slightly confusing (not to mention sweat-inducing), but we know we'll be grateful a few months down the road. After all, this crowd has early access to the trends and items we'll want to wear in a few months' time, and we'll no doubt turn to these street style photos for fall outfit inspiration as soon as the weather calls for it.

In case you, too, want to prepare for cooler weather well in advance (and maybe stock up on items that work for both fall and summer), we've rounded up some must-see, model-approved fall looks, ahead.

Go For the Flares

You don't have to go full Mamma Mia, but Kaia Gerber proved this '70s trend was fully back when she amped up a brown pair with a leather blazer, loafers, and socks.

Go Oversize

Bella Hadid's knit vest, which looks downright cozy for a June stroll, was paired with leather pants — another fall staple! — and chunky platform shoes. Hope the AC is as powerful as this look wherever she's heading.

Travel Back in Time

A polo paired with cargo pants? Imaan Hammam definitely gave us Y2K flashbacks with this fall-friendly combination.

Prepare For More Pink

Various shades of pink popped up in fall 2021 collections, and Gigi Hadid is already showing us how to quickly work the color into simple fall outfits: just add a pink button-down and pointed-toe boots.

Structured Staples Are a Yes

While Ashley Graham's sleek suit isn't for everyone, we're definitely seeing the fashion crowd trade their jeans for solid trousers, which are equally versatile. Anyone else getting ready to go back to the office this fall?

Keep the Corset in Rotation

Perhaps Bridgerton is to blame for the recent rise in corset outfits, but the good news is that if you've invested in your own sexy corset top, you can continue to wear it during the cooler months. Just follow Irina Shayk's lead by styling it with jeans, combat boots, and a leather layer.

Do the '90s Dad Thing

Old school 'dad' clothes are for sure having a moment, but if you're not completely sold on khakis and polos, just throw on a fleece and a cap like Emily Ratajkowski in order to nail the trend.

Don't Forget About Outerwear

A fluffy, fuzzy coat may feel like the opposite of summer style, but Slick Woods was spotted wearing this green version in the middle of June, giving things a sexy twist by skipping a shirt undeneath.

Make Boots Seasonless

After speaking with Irina Shayk about her Tamara Mellon collaboration, we've come to accept that summer boots are indeed a thing. However, we'll still copy Alex Ren's outfit on a warm fall night, styling our favorite black pair with a breezy crop top.

Make a Good Mix

Some of the best celebrity outfits as of late make use of staples that work year-round. Hailey Bieber's knit tank, mini skirt, and loafers are cool enough for summer weather, but add a few layers and possibly a pair of socks, and you have a sweet fall outfit, too.

Rethink 'Questionable' Items

