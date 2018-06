1 of 16 imaxtree, Kyle Rover/startraksphoto.com

Celebrity Dress Makeovers

From hemline tweaks to clever styling tricks, see how the most fashionable stars, from Olivia Wilde and Fergie to fashion up-and-comer Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, put a flattering spin on fresh-from-the-runway looks to show off their best assets. After all, why go ready-to-wear when you can have custom?



Zoe Saldana in Barbara Bui

For the MTV Video Music Awards, Zoe Saldana skipped the trousers from a Barbara Bui ensemble and wore the top as a mini-tunic to show off her killer legs.