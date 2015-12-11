The Best Celebrity Brides of 2015

sofiavergara, Neil Mockford/GC Images, whitneyeveport/Instagram
As we reflect on the past year, it's easy to lose track of the biggest celebrity moments. Though award shows and breakups may get the most attention, some of our fondest memories include weddings. From Jennifer Aniston's secret nuptials to Sofia Vergara's Latin soiree, below are the six best celebrity brides of the year.
RELATED: Sofía Vergara's Wedding Reception Went Until Six in the Morning
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement