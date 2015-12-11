The Best Celebrity Brides of 2015

As we reflect on the past year, it's easy to lose track of the biggest celebrity moments. Though award shows and breakups may get the most attention, some of our fondest memories include weddings. From Jennifer Aniston's secret nuptials to Sofia Vergara's Latin soiree, below are the six best celebrity brides of the year.

1 of 6 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Nicky Hilton

On a beautiful weekend in July, Hilton married James Rothschild at Kensington Palace in London.

2 of 6 Matt Agudo/INFphoto.com

Hilary Rhoda

Rhoda wore a modern Carolina Herrera gown to her nuptials to Sean Avery.

3 of 6 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

By far the best kept secret of the year was Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux. The two pulled off a private ceremony in early August at their Bel Air home.

4 of 6 aw/Instagram

Allison Williams

Longtime love birds Williams, in Oscar de la Renta Couture, and Ricky Van Veen pulled off their star-studded wedding on a Wyoming ranch in September.

5 of 6 whitneyeveport/Instagram

Whitney Port

The former Hills star married Tim Rosenman in November in Palm Springs, Calif.

6 of 6 sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara

At an over-the-top ceremony in Palm Beach, Fla., Vergara tied the knot to Joe Manganiello in Zuhair Murad.

