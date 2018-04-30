The Fast-Fashion Spot Celebrities Are Secretly Shopping At

Love Zara and Topshop, but feel like you're often wearing the same clothes as everyone else? Well, we’ve got another fast-fashion spot for you. It's time to check out Pressed. Celebs like Cardi B and Teyana Taylor are already shopping the conspicuous little store owned by the uber stylish reality star and entrepreneur Rasheeda Frost. With two locations—Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza and Houston’s Galleria—the shop carries a range of everything, from trendy cocktail dresses and cool athleisure wear to shoes and handbags, plus makeup from Frost’s very own cosmetics line, Poiz.

“Pressed caters to women of every age and size and with every budget," says Frost to InStyle. “If grandma comes in with her daughter and her daughter has her daughter, that’s three generations that can leave out the door with something that suits them." You’ll often find Frost working on the floor in one of her stores—not to mention, spot one of her celeb friends including Cardi B, Karrueche Tran, Teyana Taylor, or Serayah McNeill. “I love being at my stores helping customers put their looks together and step outside of their comfort zone,” Frost adds. Peep some of the celebrity customers below and head to the website to find something for yourself, too.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Empire Star Serayah Explains How She Rapped at Her Audition