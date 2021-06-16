Every Celebrity Is Dressing Like '90s Cindy Crawford Right Now
This easy outfit formula looks great every single time.
You've probably heard it over and over again, so much so that it's getting annoying: Fashion has returned! It's finally time to get dressed up! And wear non-stretchy clothes, complete with elaborate straps, buttons, and cutouts!
However, just because we're back to socializing like real, live humans doesn't mean that picking out outfits has suddenly become any easier. We still get stumped about what to wear before leaving the house (leaving! the! house!), but thankfully, the fashion-forward celebrity crowd is back to save us just like old times, providing plenty of inspiration with their everyday looks.
For instance, it's possible you've noticed that the classic combination of a white shirt and jeans has become pretty popular among models, actresses, and influencers as of late. It's an easy look to re-create, making use of staples that are already in our closet, and on top of being super sleek and approved by the world's best dressed people, it also has that nostalgia factor.
To this day, this exact pairing reminds me of a '90s supermodel, specifically Cindy Crawford, who famously wore a white tank top with denim in her 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial.
If you're worried that a white top and jeans might come off as a little too basic, especially during a time when chaotic fashion is having a moment, we're here to tell you that's just not the case. There are plenty of ways to make the combination your own, and thanks to some recent celebrity street style photos, we've got a few ideas to get you started.
Katie Holmes
Take a tip from Holmes and break out your quirkiest pair of jeans. Extreme wide-leg styles are trending right now, and those bottoms will become the statement piece of your otherwise pared-down look.
Sophie Turner
If you're the type of person who enjoys wearing color, you can always add a splash of something bright with shoes and accessories. They don't have to match, but there is something eye-catching about Turner's coordinated picks.
Zoë Kravitz
The number one accessory that tends to spice up any look? A belt - especially if it has a big buckle. This little extra changed the whole tone of Kravitz's outfit while adding some interest.
Liu Wen
The quickest way to make a white top and jeans seem more exciting is to pay attention to the details, both large and small. Choose a shirt has beading, pully buttons or strings, or graphics, or look for jeans that include cutouts or a print, just like Wen's choice.
Alessandra Ambrosio
If you're torn between wearing a button-down or tee as your white top, take a page from Ambrosio's book and opt for both. This is also a good, light layering trick for chilly days and nights.
Tia Mowry
Between cottagecore and fairycore, puff sleeves and ruffles are still a major part of the rotation, since they have the ability to give every outfit a fun twist. Plus, if you've been wondering whether to ditch your skinnies, Mowry's pair proves they're worth holding onto, and are especially great for balancing out voluminous items.
Victoria Beckham
Just looking at Beckham's ensemble can feel like a fast fashion lesson. This time around, the designer taught us that flared jeans are both elevated and playful, while a sharp blazer can really pull your outfit together.
Kendall Jenner
The model-approved way to enhance your white tee and jeans outfit is to choose some standout footwear. That could mean reaching for a striking white pair of sneakers, which will really pop against a darker wash, or you can go with something kind of chunky, just like Jenner's Prada loafers.
It's also worth noting that Hailey Bieber was seen wearing a similar combination as her pal a few months ago (see her photo all the way at the top), yet managed to make it all her own, switching things up with a crop top and colorful socks.