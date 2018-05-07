How Celebrities Are Wearing Tube Tops in 2018

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
May 07, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

We've seen off-the-shoulder blouses dominate for a few seasons now. But there's another hot-weather top that's just starting to blossom and expected to blow up this summer: the tube top. Yes, the tiny pieces of fabric are on track to make a major comeback this year. They were all over the spring/summer runways, from Chanel to Salvatore Ferragamo. And they're trickling down into street style looks, too.

We spotted Kim Kardashian swapping her go-to sports bras for tube tops. And the strapless blouse isn't only reserved for those revealing outfits. There are several ways to work it into modest looks, too. Try styling it with polished trousers—like 15-year-old Maddie Ziegler. Or throw a matching jacket over it similar to Jenna Dewan. Either way, you'll definitely be in style wearing the resurrected tube top.

Get inspired and see exactly how your favorite celebs are wearing tube tops in 2018 below.

1 of 12 Jun Sato/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

2 of 12 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan

3 of 12 Clint Brewer / Splash News

Kim Kardashian Tube Top

4 of 12 James Devaney/Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler

5 of 12 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

6 of 12 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko

7 of 12 Michael Tran/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch

8 of 12 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

H.E.R.

9 of 12 Scott Ehler/Getty Images

Jacinta Guilisano

10 of 12 Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee

11 of 12 Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cassie

12 of 12 Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Ruby O. Fee

