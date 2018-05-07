How Celebrities Are Wearing Tube Tops in 2018

We've seen off-the-shoulder blouses dominate for a few seasons now. But there's another hot-weather top that's just starting to blossom and expected to blow up this summer: the tube top. Yes, the tiny pieces of fabric are on track to make a major comeback this year. They were all over the spring/summer runways, from Chanel to Salvatore Ferragamo. And they're trickling down into street style looks, too.

We spotted Kim Kardashian swapping her go-to sports bras for tube tops. And the strapless blouse isn't only reserved for those revealing outfits. There are several ways to work it into modest looks, too. Try styling it with polished trousers—like 15-year-old Maddie Ziegler. Or throw a matching jacket over it similar to Jenna Dewan. Either way, you'll definitely be in style wearing the resurrected tube top.

Get inspired and see exactly how your favorite celebs are wearing tube tops in 2018 below.