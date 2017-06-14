The Shockingly Affordable Fast-Fashion Brand Celebs Are Wearing Right Now

Claire Stern
Jun 14, 2017 @ 7:00 am

With top designers at their disposal and stylists on speed dial, it's not surprising that celebrities have incredible style. But more often than not, their outfits clock in at hundreds of thousands of dollars, rendering them highly unattainable for the average person. Yet once in a blue moon, a brand comes along that's well-priced and taps into the season's key trends, right before they trickle down to a clearance bin of cerulean sweaters. Meet Storets! The site, which ships nationwide, offers statement-making pieces from ruffle pants to off-the-shoulder tie-front tops, with prices ranging from $14 to $160—and, unlike other fast-fashion brands, it's still under-the-radar enough that not everyone will be wearing the same thing. It's so good, in fact, that stars including Jessica Biel and Margot Robbie are already embracing it on the regular. Click through for sartorial inspiration that won't cause you to overdraft your checking account.

GIGI HADID

The model showed off her gams in the Instagram-friendly Bernice Frayed Flare Jeans ($72; storets.com). 

VANESSA HUDGENS

Hudgens teamed her Alexa Silky Blouse ($69; storets.com) with ripped denim and Gucci accessories. 

JESSICA BIEL

The actress cozied up in the Sail Away Stripe Sweater Jacket ($117; storets.com).

JAMIE CHUNG

Chung turned heads at this year's Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in the Lihan Lace Halter Neck Dress ($74; storets.com). 

MARGOT ROBBIE

The Australian actress wore the Alida Slit Velvet Skirt ($74; storets.com) at LAX airport. 

