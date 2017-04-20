12 Celebrities Obsessed with Khloé Kardashian's Record-Breaking Jeans

Alo Ceballos/GC Images; Splash News; Thibault Monnier/PacificCoastNews
Alexis Bennett
Apr 20, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American is killing the fashion game. Not only did it break a record on the first day it launched with $1 million in sales, it also has quickly became a celebrity favorite. We're not only talking about Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie's obsession with Good American, but stars like Chrissy Teigen and Kelly Rowland have been spotted multiple times wearing the trendy denim pieces.

And we can see why so many people are becoming huge fans of the label. It includes some of the most trendy styles available in a wide variety of sizes. You could grab just about everything from distressed Bermuda shorts to chic denim skirts.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede on How Their New Denim Line

 

Ahead you'll discover which styles our favorite celebrities are into, and where you can find the exact same pair.

1 of 12 Thibault Monnier, PacificCoastNews

Chrissy Teigen

Good Legs Crop Released Hem in Blue023

Good American $165 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Kelly Rowland

Good Legs in Black002
Good American $179 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 goodamerican/instagram

Ashley Graham

Good Legs Raw Edge in Blue003
Good American $189 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Jackson Lee / Splash News

Gabrielle Union

Good Legs Crop Split Hem in Blue024
Good American $165 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 goodamerican/instagram

Brandi Cyrus

Good Legs Crop Split Hem in Blue024
Good American $165 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 goodamerican/instagram

Anna Krylova

Good Legs Raw Edge in Blue003
Good American $189 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 goodamerican/instagram

Jordyn Woods

The Bermuda in Blue039

Good American $145 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 goodamerican/instagram

Kim Kardashian West

Good Legs in White001

Good American $149 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 goodamerican/instagram

Gabi Gregg

Good Cuts in Blue014
Good American $179 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 kournteykardash/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Good Legs in Blue007
Good American $169 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 goodamerican/instagram

Hannah Bronfman

Good Legs in Blue004

Good American $159 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian

The Bermuda in Blue039

Good American $145 SHOP NOW

