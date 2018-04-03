The Sexy Leggings Everyone in Hollywood Loves

Tal Rubin/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 03, 2018 @ 5:30 pm

We've found brilliantly-designed leggings with pockets and body-hugging pairs that Amazon users swear by. But what about those sexy leggings that celebrities are always wearing? You've probably seen your favorite Hollywood A-lister leaving the gym or running errands on Rodeo Drive wearing them ... the ones with strategically-placed sheer panels that make your legs and thighs look flattering. Now, it's your chance to get your hands on the figure-flattering pieces.

It turns out celebs are obsessed with L.A.-based brand Alo. They've been around since 2007, but recently, more and more stars are gravitating towards the yoga-centric line, especially those contouring leggings that come in a bunch of fun styles and colors.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

See which of your favorite stars have rocked the trendy Alo leggings below.

 

1 of 6 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan

$114 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

$94 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

$102 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

$114 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Alessio Botticelli/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

$114 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

$94 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!