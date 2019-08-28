These $95 Celeb-Loved Sneakers Are As Comfortable As Wearing Slippers All Day

Image zoom Splash News

When one celebrity finds a cool pair of sneakers, it's never long before everyone's wearing them. That's exactly what's been happening with Allbirds.

The brand's Cool Runner shoe has been seen on the feet of so many celebrities, from Kristen Stewart to Mila Kunis to Jessica Alba. Even fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker is into the casual sneakers. And, well, can you blame them?

Not only are the sneakers just as comfortable as a cozy pair of house slippers, but they're also made from a soft wool fabric that absorbs sweat. If you haven't caught the Allbirds fever yet and are wondering what the deal is with wool sneakers, the idea is actually pretty clever. Unlike a wool coat, which can be itchy, heavy, and extremely warm, the Allbirds Runners are actually made from New Zealand Merino wool, which is super soft, lightweight, and breathable. The brand even claims that there's no need to wear socks, thanks to the moisture-absorbing lining. (And that Allbirds are washable.)

Another reason celebs (and everyone else) are flocking to Allbirds is that the brand is pretty eco-friendly, using sustainable production processes. Any brand that's helping us lower our carbon foot and keeping our feet feeling comfortable definitely deserves a closer look. Ahead, find seven celebs who already have the popular sneakers in their closets.

Jessica Alba

Image zoom Backgrid

Shop It: Allbirds Cool Runner, $95; allbirds.com.

Mila Kunis

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Shop It: Allbirds Cool Runner, $95; allbirds.com.

Jennifer Garner

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Shop It: Allbirds Cool Runner, $95; allbirds.com.

Hilary Duff

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Shop It: Allbirds Cool Runner, $95; allbirds.com.

Emma Roberts

Image zoom WENN

Shop It: Allbirds Cool Runner, $95; allbirds.com.

Whitney Port

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Shop It: Allbirds Cool Runner, $95; allbirds.com.

Suki Waterhouse

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Shop It: Allbirds Cool Runner, $95; allbirds.com.