These Stretchy Jeans are a Celeb Go-To for Traveling

Getting yourself home for the holidays can sometimes feel like a feat that deserves an award. Between packing your bags, making sure you're out the door on time, and schlepping your luggage from car to train to plane to car again ... phew, it's enough to make us break a sweat just thinking about it!

That's why the perfect travel outfit should be both comfortable and no-fuss. We're taking notes from Gigi Hadid, Lupita Nyong'o, and other jet-setting celebs who have become loyal to Parker Smith jeans on every travel occasion.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The brand offers all you would want in terms of styles and washes, but what we love is that they're designed to keep their shape and stay in place—no pulling or adjusting here! The secret? They're built with a contour waistband that has a higher rise in the back. Along with their wear-tested mid-weight fabric and just the right amount of stretch, these jeans move comfortably with your body and won't loose their shape. Scroll through to see how our favorite celebs travel in them!

VIDEO: 5 Money-Saving Euro Travel Tricks