These Celebrity-Approved Sweatpants Are Actually Slimming

It's rare to see stars out and about wearing sweatpants. Usually, they are all decked out in red-carpet looks, but there's a casual brand that even the queen of glam Jennifer Lopez approves of. It's called LAZYPANTS, and we've spotted several stars rocking the brand's designs, from Vanessa Hudgens to Alessandra Ambrosio.

The brand is known for making super comfortable sweats, but these aren't your average pair of slouchy joggers that leave you looking frumpy. They are actually slimming thanks to the streamlined silhouette that's tapered at the ankles and not too baggy around the hips.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

And you could even dress them up for a glamorous athleisure look. Khloé Kardashian elevated her airport style by tucking the LAZYPANTS into stiletto boots.

The best part: The celebrity-approved pants aren't too expensive. The ones that several stars are currently obsessing over cost between $106 and $115. And you can find older versions of LAZYPANTS on sale at Saks Off 5th for as low as $25.

VIDEO: The Best Leggings for Running

Check out some of the stars who are wearing LAZYPANTS below.