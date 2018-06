How to Wear Spring Trends Now (Despite the Snow!)

For the most part, spring is already here, with seasonal ad campaigns out and new arrivals in stores—and if you live out West. But for those us who reside on the East Coast, spring seems like a lifetime away (we mean, come on, it's snowing right now here in N.Y.C.). Pretty floral pieces, sheer fabrics, the thought of bare legs outside—just all things spring—have us wishing for warmer weather, stat.

But fight it as we might, we're powerless in the face of Mother Nature. And so, we've decided to make the best of a bad situation and introduce spring trends to our wardrobe now. We looked to celebrities like Olivia Munn (above) for inspiration. She eschewed skinnies and worked the wide-leg pant trend (a major silhouette for spring), while sticking to the same color family, styling her cobalt pair with a baby blue topper.

From the '70s trend to little white dresses, here are all the ways to pull off spring trends now:

PHOTOS: Celebrities Show Us How to Wear Spring Trends Now